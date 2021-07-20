Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their July 13 meeting. Council Member Mary Christensen was not present:
DONATIONS: Accepted donations of $20 from Phyllis Ide, $50 from Mark and Carlyn Schmidt, and $200 from Dorolyn Koeppen toward the Law Enforcement Memorial Park fund.
CHANGE ORDER: Approved a change order to the Recreation Center parking lot repaving project to address reconnecting unforeseen existing draintile piping within parking lot. The change increases the contract $5,341.
CREEKSIDE BAGS: Approved a $88,222 purchase order from Direct Plastics for bag film for CreekSide Soils. CreekSide, WonderBlend and SplendorGro brand bags are ordered annually on a one-year sales volume basis. Direct Plastics was the lowest of three quotes.
SURPLUS EQUIPMENT: Approved the sale of a surplus 2000 Ford F550 with a 37-foot aerial bucket at auction by Fahey Sales. The vehicle was replaced in 2021. Proceeds from the sale go to the city’s vehicle-equipment replacement fund.
DOWNTOWN ZONING: Approved the second reading of a zoning ordinance amendment to allow light manufacturing as a conditionally permitted use within the C-3 downtown zoning district. This will allow a proposed plan for MITGI to expand in the former Shopko building.