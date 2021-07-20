Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.

 File photo

Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their July 13 meeting. Council Member Mary Christensen was not present:

DONATIONS: Accepted donations of $20 from Phyllis Ide, $50 from Mark and Carlyn Schmidt, and $200 from Dorolyn Koeppen toward the Law Enforcement Memorial Park fund.

CHANGE ORDER: Approved a change order to the Recreation Center parking lot repaving project to address reconnecting unforeseen existing draintile piping within parking lot. The change increases the contract $5,341.

CREEKSIDE BAGS: Approved a $88,222 purchase order from Direct Plastics for bag film for CreekSide Soils. CreekSide, WonderBlend and SplendorGro brand bags are ordered annually on a one-year sales volume basis. Direct Plastics was the lowest of three quotes.

SURPLUS EQUIPMENT: Approved the sale of a surplus 2000 Ford F550 with a 37-foot aerial bucket at auction by Fahey Sales. The vehicle was replaced in 2021. Proceeds from the sale go to the city’s vehicle-equipment replacement fund.

DOWNTOWN ZONING: Approved the second reading of a zoning ordinance amendment to allow light manufacturing as a conditionally permitted use within the C-3 downtown zoning district. This will allow a proposed plan for MITGI to expand in the former Shopko building.

Tags