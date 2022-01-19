Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following decisions at their Jan. 11 meeting:
AUCTION: Approved the sale of surplus property by CreekSide. To be sold is a 2004 XL Specialized, 70 DD semi trailer. It was replaced in 2021. The city plans to offer the unit for sale at an auction conducted by Fahey Sales in February.
NATURAL GAS: Approved a resolution to amend the Minnesota Municipal Gas Agency Agreement. The state Legislature approved an amendment to Chapter 453A that allows a municipal gas agency to exercise the powers of a municipal power agency in a tax-exempt prepaid energy transaction. That means MMGA, which Hutchinson Utilities Commission and Hutchinson are a part of, can enter prepaid gas contracts with public power systems that use gas to power generation units. The plan is to purchase gas at a discount through this method and save on natural gas pricing.
PERFORMANCE REVIEW: Approved a date for the performance review of the city administrator, Matt Jaunich. It will be at 4 p.m. before the Jan. 25 City Council meeting. As part of the review process and as part of the employment agreement with Jaunich, the council will consider an increase in compensation, depending on the results of the evaluation.