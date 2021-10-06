Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Sept. 28 meeting:
FLAGPOLE: Accepted $4,750 in cash donations from 41 individuals, businesses and organizations for a new flagpole setup at Hutchinson Event Center.
CHANGE ORDER: Approved change orders for the 2021 Pavement Management Program. One is due to a leak during the sub-grade excavation. The other is due to Recreation Center parking lot drainage issues. The first does not alter the contract's cost, but the second adds $34,288. The final completion date is not changed.
MURAL: Approved a conditional-use permit for a mural on the west side of the Clay Coyote building at 22 First Ave. N.E., downtown Hutchinson.
ADA: Approved the city's Americans With Disabilities Act Transition Plan for roadways. The plan is meant to help the city become compliant with the ADA. An evaluation of the city used for the plan covered 31 miles of sidewalks, 26 miles of trails, 1,151 curb ramps, five pedestrian crossings and 12 public parking lots.
WASTEWATER: Awarded a $764,804 bid to Primex of Plymouth for a water and wastewater SCADA improvements project. It was the lowest of two bids received for the project and was about 22% lower than the engineer's estimate.
FIREMAN'S PARK: Approved using $37,454 from the Community Improvement Fund to help pay for the first two phases of upgrades to Fireman's Park and playground.
TRUTH-IN-TAXATION: Set the city's Truth-in-Taxation Hearing for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.