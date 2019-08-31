Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting.
DONATION: Accepted a donation of $6,495 from the Hutchinson Elks Lodge for the Hutchinson Police Department to be used for the purchase of a new rescue phone. Chief Gifferson noted the current phone has been at the station longer than he has and was thankful for the donation.
CHANGE ORDER: A change order resulted in an increase of $850 for the project at Technology Drive and West Highland Park Drive. During work, an unaccounted for utility manhole structure was found and had to be adjusted to new grading elevation.
CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND: Approved the one-time deposit of $72,194 into the Capital Projects Fund for DMV upgrades and other future city needs. The money was given by the State of Minnesota for costs incurred due to MNLARS issues. About $30,000 will be used for DMV upgrades such as a new counter ($20,000), new shelving behind the front counter ($3,000), an anti-fatigue mat ($5,500) and window blinds.
BONDING REIMBURSEMENT: Approved a resolution declaring the city’s intent to reimburse itself with funds from general obligation improvement bonds, estimated at a maximum principal amount of $2.84 million. These bonds are for street and capital improvement projects over the past year.