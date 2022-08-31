Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Aug. 23 meeting:
APPOINTMENTS: Reappointed Robin Kashuba to the HRA Board to August, 2027.
SITE PLAN: Approved a site plan for the construction of an addition to the existing manufacturing facility at 345 Michigan Street Southeast. The addition is proposed to include 4,804 square feet of office space and 16,197 square feet of new shop/building area. The application was made by Marcus Construction. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
CHANGE ORDERS: Approved change orders for work agreements on the Wastewater Treatment Facility Headworks Improvement Project. The seven changes were in the areas of ductwork, screening, insulation and more. Overall, the changes saw a reduction of $8,000 in one case, and increases totaling $25,965.
CITY ENGINEER: Approved appointing an interim city engineer. Hutchinson City Engineer Kent Exner is leaving the city at the end of August, meaning the city will need to search for a new engineer. In the meantime, an interim city engineer is needed in order to receive state and federal aid for local transportation projects. Justin Black of SEH was appointed, effective Sept. 1.
