Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:
INVOCATION: Approved the 2020 City Council invocation schedule. There were eight open dates on Dec. 19, 2019; July 14 and 28; Aug. 11 and 25; Sept. 22; Nov. 24 and Dec. 22, 2020.
HOLIDAY PARADE: Approved city support and assistance with street closures, staging and security for the second annual Holiday Parade of Lights in Hutchinson. The parade is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, to coincide with Main Street Christmas. The route will run from First Avenue Northeast near McLeod County Veterans Memorial Park, south on Hassan Street and end at Faith Lutheran Church.
PETITION: Accepted a petition from residents of Lakeview Lane Southwest to remove the "No Parking" signs on their street. The petition received signatures from all 19 residents on the street and was presented by Ricardo Arbuckle.