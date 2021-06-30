Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their June 22 meeting:
DONATIONS: Accepted a $1,000 donation from Steve Cook and Kay Nelson for the city’s Public Arts Program, and donations of $350 from Charles and Michelle Jones, and $25 from Lemoine and Lois Grams for the Law Enforcement Memorial Park fund.
CHANGES FOR PARKING LOT PROJECT: Approved a change order for increased thickness of the bituminous base course recently placed on the Recreation Center parking lot. The change was needed to address unforeseen aggregate base issues due to underlying groundwater conditions. The change adds $20,134 to the contract.
FUND COMMITMENT CHANGES: Approved a resolution changing how the city will use $3 million. In 2018, the city committed $3 million of Community Improvement funds from the termination of its lease agreement with Hutchinson Health for new police facility expenses. City staff found an opportunity to use some of that money to pay off existing debt with higher interest rates, which should save money in the long run. New debt assumptions are still taking shape. Funds needed will likely be between $1.5 million and $1.7 million.
ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Approved a bid for First Avenue Northeast improvements from Main Street to Adams Street, and an extension of Jefferson Street from Washington Avenue East to First Avenue North. Four bids were received and the lowest bid was $587,697.63 from R&R Excavating Inc. of Hutchinson. Work on the project is expected to begin after the Fourth of July.