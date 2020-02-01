Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:
PERFORMANCE REVIEW: Approved a performance rating of 4.25 — exceeds expectations — with a 4 percent performance salary increase for City Administrator Matt Jaunich. The council conducted the performance review during a closed session Jan. 14.
LAW ENFORCEMENT PARK: Accepted a $1,000 donation from Bev Bonte, in honor of Dr. Brian Bonte, to be dedicated to a paved trail from the Luce Line State Trail to the Law Enforcement Memorial Park.
POLICE DONATION: Accepted a $2,000 donation from Village Ranch to the Hutchinson Police Department that will be used to purchase tint meters and traffic safety vests.
TACOS: Approved a food vendor license renewal for Taqueria Del Buen Pastor.
PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Appointed 19 election judges to serve at the Hutchinson Recreation Center March 3 during the presidential nomination primary election. They are Janet Conner, Cathy Prellwitz, Nancy Nackerud, Mark Lewandowski, Gladys Pilgrim, Dennis Schroeder, Betty Brandt, Vanessa Lahr, Leann Anderson, Carol Johnson, John Grein, John Olsen III, Angie Radke, Joan Ewald, Tom Wirt, Keagen Petersen, Mary Anderson, Greg Hanson and Calyn Liestman.
COMPOST SCREENER: Approved a request to advertise for bids for a compost screener replacement at CreekSide Soils, for which $350,000 has been budgeted in 2020.