Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:
DONATIONS: Accepted a donation of $500 from Walt and Lynne Clay to Law Enforcement Park, and a $30 donation from Richard Waage for the Hutchinson dog park.
AUCTION: Approved selling at auction 25 unclaimed bicycles recovered by the Hutchinson Police Department.
HAZARD MITIGATION GRANT: Approved a grant funding request by the Hutchinson Economic Authority to redevelop the block where the former medical clinic once was, behind Cornerstone Commons. The funding would come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and would cover 75 percent of the expenses to acquire and demolish three residences at 145, 135 and 125 Glen St. N.W. These homes are in the FEMA 100-year floodplain, adjacent to the Crow River.
SOUTH GRADE: Approved project change orders to the South Grade Road project. The changes include adding additional traffic control signage on State Highway 15 and installing a retaining wall adjacent to a new sidewalk due to unanticipated steepness. The total additional cost of these changes is $5,940.
PRINCE OF PEACE: Approved the issuance and sale of revenue bonds toward financing expansions at the Prince of Peace retirement facility. The bonds do not obligate the city in any way to pay back the debt, and Prince of Peace is the sole entity paying the debt.
BUDGET WORKSHOP: Scheduled a budget workshop for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.