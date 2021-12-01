Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Nov. 23 meeting:
DONATIONS: The city accepted donations totaling $1,250 from various donors to contribute to a new flag pole at the Senior center.
SKID LOADER: Approved a payment of $29,900 for the acquisition of a Bobcat S76 skid loader. An older skid loader has met its usable life expectancy. The price is reduced due to a trade-in.
AUCTION: Approved the sale at auction of a 1990 Chevrolet Tanker Truck. The truck is entirely rural fire district owned, but titled to the city. The city and rural fire district must approve of the sale.
SURPLUS PROPERTY: Approved the sale at auction of surplus property. For sale will be a Western 8-foot straight snow plow, a Boss multi v-blade snow plow, a John Deere 8-foot sickle mower, VTS removable skid loader tracks and a 200-gallon herbicide sprayer. Also approved from CreekSide is the sale at auction of a 1993 Ford Truck, 1-ton with service body and a 2014 TCM forklift truck.
TRAFFIC CONTROL: Approved a resolution restricting parking on the west side of Shady Ridge Road Northwest between State Highway 7 and Connecticut Street Northwest. Abutting land uses in the area are commercial. The street acts as a collector street.
TIF CHANGE: Approved a change to the tax-increment finance district for Cobblestone Inn hotel. The TIF was used to offset the high costs of environmental remediation for the site. The district had a job creation goal of 11.5 full-time equivalents. The city received a request to reduce it to 7.5 FTE.