Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Jan. 24 meeting:
DONATIONS: Accepted $500 from Heartland Ag Systems for Fireman’s Park Project. Accepted $100 from Russell and Lorraine Erickson to the Hutchinson Police Department for the Law Enforcement Memorial Park Fund. Accepted $7,700 from numerous donors for the Shady Ridge Park Project
LICENSES: Approved a temporary liquor license to the McLeod County Agriculture Association for Feb. 25, 2023 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Also approved a short-term gambling license for 3M Club from March 1 to Apil 30, 2023.
PAY EQUITY: Approved a report to the Minnesota Management and Budget Department to verify compliance with gender-based wage compensation laws. The city appears to be in compliance with pay equity requirements, according to the report. The report notes the city has 46 job classes that are majority (60%) male, and 24 that are majority (60%) female. Another three are considered balanced. The average monthly pay per employee in “male class” jobs is $7,613 and in “female class” jobs it is $6,515.
FRANCHISE: Approved a first reading of an ordinance granting a franchise renewal to Citizens Bank and Trust Company. In 2003, the city granted a 20-year agreement to place and construct an awning and vestibule into the right-of-way area on First Avenue. Another 20 years was granted. A second reading to approve the ordinance is forthcoming.