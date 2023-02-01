Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.

 File photo

Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Jan. 24 meeting:

DONATIONS: Accepted $500 from Heartland Ag Systems for Fireman’s Park Project. Accepted $100 from Russell and Lorraine Erickson to the Hutchinson Police Department for the Law Enforcement Memorial Park Fund. Accepted $7,700 from numerous donors for the Shady Ridge Park Project

