Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Aug. 24 meeting:
CHANGE ORDER: Approved a change order for waste water treatment facility improvements. The change addresses the removal and addition of hatches. Existing plans did not reflect information accurately. The contract amount will increase $14,309. The completion date will not change.
TRAVEL: Approved out of state travel for training. Hutchinson Police Sgt. Eric Kilian serves as a board member for the Special Operations Training Association. The National Tactics Officers Association is holding its national conference in Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 11-17. Kilian has asked to represent Hutchinson Police Services and SOTA. SOTA will cover registration and hotel stay. Hutchinson Police Services will cover transportation, meals and salary. Fiscal impact is estimated at $1,600.
LEASE AMENDMENT: Approved a month-to-month extension of RD Machine's lease. The business rents 2,000 square feet from the Hutchinson Enterprise Center. The extension is for up to 12 months.
BOARD APPOINTMENTS: Appointed Jeri Jo Redman to the Public Arts Commission until Aug. 2024. Appointed Kay Johnson to the Public Arts Commission until Aug. 2024. Reappointed Renee Kotlarz to the HRA Board until Aug. 2026.
WORKSHOP: Scheduled a City Council workshop at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, fo the annual update by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. This meeting is open to the public.