Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following decisions at their Dec. 14 meeting:
COMMITTEES AND COMMISSIONS: Approved two appointments to the Senior Advisory Committee. Al Barkeim was reappointed to January 2025. Randy Kandt was appointed to January 2024 to fill Michael Becker’s term. Kathy Silvernale was also appointed to the Hutchinson Utilities Commission to December 2026.
FORFEITED PROPERTY: Approved a resolution to sell a forfeited 2005 Buick Ranier and 2005 Chrysler Sebring at auction.
TIF CHANGE: Approved a change to the goals for a Tax-Increment Financing District established for the construction of Cobblestone Inn. The agreement originally called for a job creation goal of 11.5 full-time equivalents. Citing operating efficiencies and general economic conditions, owners Titanium Partners requested a revision of the goal to 7.5 full-time equivalents.
DONATION: Accepted a $2,500 donation from Hutchinson Rotary Club to purchase new amenities for Hutchinson Rotary Park.