Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following decisions at their Feb. 8 meeting:
PERFORMANCE REVIEW: Approved a summary of a review of City Administrator Matt Jaunich’s performance at a prior closed meeting. The review for 2021 was in regard to Jaunich’s goals and duties for the year, as well as future goals. The council approved a performance rating of 4.22, saying Jaunich exceeded expectations, with a 4% performance pay increase, and a resulting pay rate of $143,525.
MITIGATION: Approved a resolution adopting the McLeod County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan. McLeod County Emergency Management and city emergency managers have been working toward completion of a plan for roughly 18 months. The plan identifies hazards on a county-wide basis and aims to mitigate those hazards in the future. The plan is also required to secure FEMA grants. Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have reviewed and approved the plan.
COVID PLAN: Approved updates to the city’s COVID-19 preparedness plan that reflects updated advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health. The policy provides staff guidance for how to respond if they are sick with COVID-19, and highlights workplace safety. It details appropriate procedures if employees are exposed to COVID-19, or feel ill, whether or not they are vaccinated. It also details how employees should respond to close contact in the workplace.