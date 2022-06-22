Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their June 14 meeting:
LESTER SCHUFT: Declared June 13-22, 2022, as Lester Schuft Week. Schuft has owned, operated and performed with Lester Schuft and The country Dutchmen Band for more than 63 years, performed for many notable people and at notable locations. He is known locally for work at KDUZ/KARP after 30 years as a dentist.
ROUNDABOUT: Approved an agreement with Short Elliot Hendrickson to complete preliminary designs at the intersection of Edmonton Avenue and Montreal Street at a cost not to exceed $54,323. City staff identified the intersection as a candidate for a roundabout. A federal aid application was submitted this past fall and the project is nearing partially funded status. The city wants to seek federal roadway funding for the purpose. Completing preliminary designs will help the city’s application be competitive.
CHANGE ORDER: Approved a change order for the Trunk Highway 22-7 and Montana Street Improvement Project. As the construction has proceeded, additional work costs were identified. The change order addresses bringing a pedestrian ramp into compliance. It adds $24,516 to the contract.
MASSAGE LICENSE: Approved a massage license to Samantha Hovda at 21 Main Street North Suite 5.