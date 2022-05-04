Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following decisions at their April 26 meeting:
JOHN MONS: Proclaimed April 24-30, 2022 as John Mons Week in recognition of the retirement of John Mons, following 46 years at KDUZ/KARP/KGLB.
DONATIONS: Accepted a $50 donation from Roger and Mary Mies and a $50 donation from Bruce and Gladys Lickfelt, both for the Hutchinson Police Department toward the Law Enforcement Memorial Park fund.
LICENSES: Approved a short-term gambling license to Upper Midwest Chalmers Club for July 27-30, 2023. Approved a short-term gambling license to Saturday Night Cruisers Car Club for June 1-December 31, 2022. Approved a temporary liquor license to RiverSong Musical Festival for July 15-16, 2022, at Masonic West River Park.
BIKE FLEET: Authorized purchase of bicycles for the Hutchinson Bicycle Fleet from Outdoor Motion for $17,999. The total project cost is $35,000. The project is an initiative driven by the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, along with Parks, Recreation and Community Education and Hutchinson Public Schools. The fleet has more than 40 bikes, helmets, tools and a trailer. The Meeker, McLeod Sibley Statewide Health Improvement Partnership has committed $25,000 in grantable funds. Hutchinson Health Foundation has provided a $10,000 grant. The fleet will be used to promote community wellness, teach safety, increase physical fitness with longer rides on the city bike lanes and trails, and promote community events.
EVENTS: Approved a Dairy Day celebration for June 3, 2022, in Library Square. Approved a Relay for Life event Aug. 5, 2022, at West River Park. Approved the 48th Annual Arts and Crafts Festival on Sept. 16-17, 2022, at Library Square, First Avenue Southeast and Hassan Street.
STREET REPAIRS: Approved $130,000 for anticipated 2022 street repairs. The city approved two contractors to avoid scheduling issues. Public works recommended $91,000 to Metro Paving of Rogers and $39,000 to Wm Mueller and Sons of Hamburg.
JOINT MEETING: Approved a joint meeting with the McLeod County Board for 3 p.m. on May 9 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds Commercial Meeting. The meeting will be used to discuss road improvements and lake projects.