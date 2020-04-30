The Hutchinson City Council approved the following appointments and reappointments to the following city boards:
- Appointed Nicole Grobe to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board until August 2025.
- Appointed Julie Lofdahl to the Library Board until April 2023, and reappointed Carolyn Ulrich to the Library Board until April 2023.
- Appointed to the Sustainability Board Nathan Winter until 2021, John Lofdahl until May 2022, Andy Nissen until May 2023, Jeremy Carter until May 2021, and Steve Cook as the council representative.