Due to technological issues at the Hutchinson Event Center, regular City Council meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month will return to Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., beginning with the next scheduled meeting April 28. To ensure social distancing, the City Council will be attending these meetings virtually for the foreseeable future.
Even with council meeting virtually, city staff will be available at the City Center during meeting times to meet legal requirements for virtual meetings and to ensure members of the public can hear all discussion, testimony and votes of the council members. While these meetings will continue to be open to the public, the City Council encourages people not to attend if they do not have to and to watch the meetings via the local access channels through HCVN or by streaming the meetings at hcvnonline.com/video-streaming.html.
Residents who do not want to attend a council meeting but would like to provide feedback on a given agenda item may email council members directly with questions and comments. Council profiles, including emails, agendas and packet information can be found under the City Council page on the city's website at ci.hutchinson.mn.us/city-council/.