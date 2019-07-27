Hutchinson City Council is moving forward with a project that includes a new mini roundabout on South Grade Road Southwest. And it will cost a little more than the city expected.
Council members at their Tuesday meeting approved assessments and awarded the project to the lowest of two bidders, R&R Exacavating of Hutchinson.
City engineer Kent Exner said it was concerning that the low bid of $2.20 million was approximately 22 percent more than the initial estimate of $1.79 million. But he said that is reflective of the current bidding environment with factors such as labor shortages, increasing material costs and poor early season weather.
“Delivering this project towards the tail end of this construction season presented some challenges from a contractor’s standpoint,” Exner said.
To help pay for the extra cost of the project, City Administrator Matt Jaunich proposed looking into bonding plans.
“If we were to approve this project, we’d be looking at bonding just over $2 million, which we’re $107,000 over our target,” he said. “The nice thing is we’re looking at interest rates again back to our 2016 level. He (Exner) feels comfortable that even though we’ll be slightly over our target at $1.9 million that it’s not going to cause a detriment in the long term.”
Pedestrian crossing on Merrill Street, pavement overlay and the adjacent sidewalk will see improvements as part of the project, and the intersection of South Grade Road and Lynn Road Southwest will be closed off. The most significant change, however, will be the three-exit mini roundabout leading into the parking lot of Cash Wise Foods.
“I think this will be the most productive — from a safety standpoint — most tangible change we can make here,” Exner said in a meeting last September. “This is basically the second-busiest section of city streets we have. There’s a lot of traffic, a lot of interesting driver habits due to the nature of the lane configuration.”
Improvements to the intersection with State Highway 15 are also part of the project. An updated stoplight system will be implemented and the lane continuity will be improved to help drivers confused about which lane they need to be in.
“That signal system’s been an issue for sometime,” Exner said. “But the functionality will be cleaned up with it being a completely new system. Not only lights and poles in that sense, but there will be a new control box programmed provided by MnDot.”
The city is looking at possible construction start dates after Aug. 26, which is the final day the Hutchinson Aquatic Center is open.
“We want to primarily respect the city’s aquatic center and the access to it,” Exner said. “We wanted to wait until the project approval occurred, and then we’ll be reaching out to business owners.”