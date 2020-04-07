Due to COVID-19 and to encourage proper social distancing, the Hutchinson City Council will be moving its regular monthly meetings to the Hutchinson Event Center at 1005 Highway 15 South. This meeting location change is effective for the April 14 City Council meeting and will occur for the foreseeable future.
The council will continue to meet at its regular meeting time of 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. These meetings are open to the public, but with the city's desire to promote social distancing. The City Council would encourage people not to show up if they do not have to and to watch the meetings via the local access channels through HCVN or by streaming the meetings at hcvnonline.com/video-streaming.html.
Residents who do not want to attend a council meeting but would like to provide feedback on a given agenda item may email council members directly with questions and comments. Council profiles, including emails, agendas and packet information can be found under the City Council page on the city's website at ci.hutchinson.mn.us/city-council/.