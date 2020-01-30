After dealing with leaks at the Hutchinson Recreation Center for more than two decades, the City Council has had enough. Council members on Tuesday approved an $895,500 bid to build a new roof and facade on the Rec Center, which the council hopes will keep the building dry once and for all, or at least for a couple more decades.
“(The roof) is in desperate need of replacement, said Marv Haugen, the city’s facilities and operations manager. “And the side walls need some help as well.”
The Rec Center was built in 1985, and while it is still one of the city’s most widely used buildings, it’s age is showing. But it’s not just the age of the building that has affected it, Haugen said.
“At the time (the Rec Center was built), money was tight and we did things economically,” he said. “The roof lasted for at least 10 years until it started to leak. In recent years we’ve hired contractors to go up there and repair the leaks a number of times with limited success.”
Part of the issue with the side walls also goes back to the roof, the design of which does not properly channel water away from the building. The water then penetrates the interior walls, and even paint on the inside of the building does not stay.
“It’s sort of like a wet basement a lot of the time,” Haugen said. “This project will help remedy those problems.”
This isn’t the first time the city has looked at a new roof. The project was planned back in May, but the city did not receive any bids. This time around the project was bid in the fall and the city received several bids.
“I think a lot of it had to do with the timetable we established and the bidding season when we went out for bids,” City Administrator Matt Jaunich said about the bid attempt in May. “This was out for bids in November, and we received six bids, which we were happy to receive this time around.”
Jaunich was also happy about the lowest bid, which was $134,500 less than the estimated project cost and came from APX Construction Group of Mankato.
The project calls for a new steel roof with steel gables to be built on top of the old roof. Steel panels will also be attached to the upper portion of the exterior side walls, and on the lower portion of the walls will be brick veneer. Haugen estimated construction would begin about May 1 and be complete by mid-August.
“We would hope to be done by Aug. 13, which I believe is the primary vote scheduled to be held at the Rec Center,” Haugen said.
Separate from this project, the city also plans to replace all of the lighting within the Rec Center with LED lighting at an estimated cost of $21,590.
Tara Ketchum, an architect from ISG, the firm working with the city on the Rec Center project, said most metal roofs come with a 30-year warranty. But if the city would need to replace the new roof in the future, it would be a relatively easy task.
“You could take off the new top layer and just replace that rather than take everything off or keep adding roofs on,” Ketchum said.
Following this project, Haugen said the next roofs the city may want to consider are those at Burich Arena.
“Over time, the ice arena built in 1976-77, that possibly could receive the same treatment. And then the arena built in 1999 would be next. … We could take steps later on to accomplish those things, and after 40-some years upgrade those facilities.”