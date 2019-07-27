Hutchinson City Council members unanimously rejected a letter of support for McLeod County’s application for state funding to develop an 11-mile stretch of the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
Council members Chad Czmowski, Steve Cook and Mary Christensen opposed the letter, while Council Member Dave Sebesta was not present.
The county is seeking Legacy dollars for the project, which would improve the area between County Road 4 and County Road 1. Legacy funds are tax dollars earmarked for natural resources, culture, parks and trails. Voters approved the creation of the Legacy Fund in 2008. Lawmakers decide how the money is distributed each session.
If the county is offered a grant based on its application, and if it is accepted, work will include drainage repairs, bridge repairs, culvert work and work on the gravel base. According to the county’s Public Works director, John Brunkhorst, the plan includes “basically everything except for paving.”
But the lack of paving is exactly why council members declined to support the project.
“This is a hard one for me because I want to support the trail getting done,” Cook said.
In order to secure funding for the project, one of the stipulations for the Legacy funds is that the trail be regionally designated.
“As part of that they had to submit an application and master plan that showed all those benefits,” Cook said. “What really made it eligible regionally was the paved trail to the east into Carver and Hennepin County and coming through Hutchinson and linked to the Luce Line State Trail. The assumption was it would be paved.”
Although the application talks about paving in the future, Cook said he had heard conflicting reports from the County Board.
“I was at a workshop a month ago at the County Board and there was talk about not even bringing (the paved trail) to Hutchinson,” Cook said, “but in the application it continues to talk about bringing it to the city.”
City engineer Kent Exner agreed with Cook’s statements.
“It’s a bit disappointing that it’s going this direction and this is what’s being proposed at this point,” Exner said.