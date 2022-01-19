Hutchinson City Council met for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and had several items to tackle as it reorganized for the new year.
Among those annual pieces of business were:
- City manager: Matthew Jaunich was reappointed city administrator for 2022.
- Newspaper: Hutchinson Leader was selected as the city's official newspaper.
- Vice president: Chad Czmowski was appointed vice president of the City Council.
- Calendar: City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
The council also assigned members and others to various boards and commissions. Those were:
- Airport Commission: Gary Forcier
- Hutchinson Economic Development Authority: Chad Czmowski and Mary Christensen
- Hutchinson Housing and Redevelopment Authority: Gary Forcier
- Library Board: Mary Christensen
- Parks, Recreation and Community Education Advisory Board: Chad Czmowski
- Planning Commission: Dave Sebesta
- Public Arts Commission: Pat May
- Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee: Pat May
- Sustainability Board: Pat May
- Mid-Minnesota Commission: Dave Sebesta
- Joint Planning Board: Dave Sebesta
- Hutchinson Downtown Association: Gary Forcier
- Fire Relief Association: Fire Chief Mike Schumann, Matt Jaunich and Gary Forcier
- Resource Allocation Committee: Gary Forcier and Chad Czmowski
- Wage Committee: Pat May and Dave Sebesta
- Regional Radio Board: Dave Sebesta
- Labor Union Negotiation Committee: Gary Forcier and Mary Christensen
- Marketing and Branding Committee: Mary Christensen and Pat May