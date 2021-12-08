A compensation study conducted by the city of Hutchinson recommends it bump its pay scale it uses to calculate salary potentials for city employees by 7%. But that doesn't mean pay will jump by the same figure.
Following a study in 2016, the city committed to reviewing its pay structure every five years in order to be competitive among other employers in the market in attracting and retaining qualified, reliable employees. The structure is also there to make certain employees are paid based on their contribution to the city's success and paid fairly in comparison to other positions. The most recent 2021 study reviewed 32 jobs.
Overall, the study found positions lower on the scale where turnover is higher are a few percentage points behind market rate. Positions higher on the scale where there has been more longevity are a few percentage points above market rate. Salary range midpoints, however, are about four points behind market average, with the city's annual 2% climb is falling behind trends.
In response, the study suggests an increase of 7% to catch up and accommodate for an expected 3% climb in the market in 2022. Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich told City Council members at their Nov. 23 meeting that the 7% increase would be in keeping with financial forecasts elsewhere. For instance, the state salary cap is expected to rise 6.2%.
Jaunich noted that changing the pay scale doesn't automatically increase salaries. While it may bring up the low end of the scale, overall it increases potential earnings for employees.
A few examples from the proposed structure show:
- For 2021, a grade 110 employee, such as a part-time liquor sales clerk, made a minimum of $16.82 and a maximum of $25.22 hourly. For 2022, that would increase to $17.99 and $26.99.
- For 2021, a grade 180 employee, such as a police sergeant, made a minimum of $30.01 and a maximum of $45.01 hourly. For 2022, that would climb to $32.11 and $48.16.
- For 2021, a grade 260 employee, the city manager position, made a minimum of $51.14 and a maximum of $76.70 hourly. For 2022, it would climb to $54.72 and $82.07.
Overall, two positions were moved lower on the grade scale, four were moved up on the scale, one new position was reviewed and 13 positions were unchanged.
The total impact on the city budget for 2022 would be $146,000, with much of that change — $77,000 to $80,000 — associated with part-time, seasonal employees.
The pay grade in 2021 for such employees ranged from $11.08 to $27.90
"I know I had a couple of texts from council members going, 'How are we going to hire any lifeguards when we are paying $11.50 an hour?'" Jaunich said. "And that was not only a challenge in the pool, but we saw the same challenge in the public works and in the parks with hiring our part-time seasonal (employees)."
Recommended for 2022 is a range of $12 to $29.15 with fewer steps, each of which are more meaningful.
"There are significant increases in the proposed wages within our part-time seasonal and temporary," Jaunich said. "Based off of what I think we are seeing within the local market, whether it's Kwik Trip or Walmart, where they are starting people at $15 to $18 to $20 an hour, we realized we had to make a significant shift."
The council is expected to make a decision regarding the proposed changes at a meeting this month.