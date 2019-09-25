Hutchinson property owners will likely see another tax increase after the City Council on Tuesday approved a preliminary total tax levy — general fund and debt service combined — of $7.5 million for 2020. That would represent a total increase of 3.1 percent, including a 4.5 percent increase in taxes for the general fund totaling $5.29 million.
No increase was made to the current $2.2 million debt service tax levy.
Tax collection for 2020 will not be finalized until late December, and the annual Truth-in-Taxation hearing was set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. The council can reduce the preliminary levy amount, but it can't increase it.
The estimated median-valued home was raised to $166,500 from $160,000 the previous year. City officials also received an estimated 3.1 percent increase, or $11.2 million, in its 2020 tax capicity, which is determined by properties' taxable market values multiplied by their tax rates.
"It (county tax capacity) was actually less of an increase than we anticipated," said Finance Director Andy Reid. "I was anticipating a 4 percent increase, which was more in line with our residential home value increase."
The increased tax capacity would essentially offset a 3.1 percent tax levy increase, leaving the tax rate flat from 2019. A median-valued home would have city taxes of $967, about a $47 increase.
The city's Economic Development Authority received a preliminary levy of $189,133, a 3.7 percent bump from the 2019 amount of $182,303. The set limit is based on a percentage of the city's 2019 estimated market value of $1.04 billion.
"That amounts to a little over $6,800 increase, which will fund increasing costs within the EDA's operating budget," Reid said.
The Housing Redevelopment Authority is also primarily funded through its own levy. The HRA requested and received a 2020 preliminary levy of $192,993, representing a 3.7 percent increase. This would also be based on the city's 2019 market value.
"Just to give you some perspective, the HRA's wages and benefits alone are expected to increase a little over $8,000," Reid said. "So this levy doesn't even cover those wages and benefits."
For city workers, the 2020 preliminary budget includes a 2 percent shift in the pay grid, a 5 percent estimated increase in workers compensation rates and a 7 percent increase in health premiums. There are no increases to other employee benefits, and the impact from the open enrollment for health and dental coverage will be known for the final budget.