A new member of the Hutchinson City Council could be appointed as early as Monday evening.
Following interviews on Monday and Wednesday with nine potential candidates, the council set a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., to discuss and likely vote on an interim council member. The nine people interviewed were:
- Carol Johnson,
- Jared Golde,
- Jeff Liestman,
- Justin Doering,
- Justin Williams,
- Mark Carrigan,
- Morgan Baum,
- Patrick May, and
- Tim Burley.
The seat became vacant in July when Brandon Begnaud, who was elected to a four-year term on the council in 2020, resigned as he and his family moved out of town. A special election is set for February, but in the mean time the city charter states that it is the job of the four remaining council members to fill the vacancy, and if a majority decision can’t be reached, Mayor Gary Forcier will appoint someone.
Besides those guidelines, the charter gives little in the way of instruction for how the process should be carried out, a fact that has frustrated some on the council.
“I’ve had some people say, ‘How do we do this?’ Well this is not a normal occurrence,” Matt Jaunich, city administrator, said. “With the gap in time we have to appoint, the charter says that role is up to the council, but it doesn’t really give you step-by-step guidelines on how you do it.”
“It would be my wish to put (a charter change) on our project list for next year to define (the process) in case we go down this road again, because this is driving me nuts,” Council Member Chad Czmowski said.
So far the council has solicited members of the public and conducted interviews with nine of the candidates who submitted interest forms. Without guidance, the next step is up to the council to decide, but it appeared they were leaning toward making a decision Monday.
Forcier proposed that each member of the council bring forth one candidate on Monday, and a nomination be chosen from those names.
“It could be all one (name), or it could be everyone has a different one,” Council Member Dave Sebesta said. “Someone has to change their mind somewhere along the line.”
“Or you leave it up to the mayor,” Jaunich said.
As for who will fill the seat on a permanent basis through 2024, filing for the special election opened July 27 and closes Tuesday, Aug. 10. Candidates can file at the administration office at Hutchinson City Center.
In case there are more than two candidates, a primary election is scheduled for Nov. 2 to narrow the field down to two before the special election Feb. 8, 2022.