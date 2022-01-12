Hutchinson voters used to heading to the polls in November will want to be ready this Feb. 8 as well. A special election for City Council Member Seat 3 has been called, which will select a candidate to finish the term through 2024.
The polling place for all city precincts is the Recreation Center, 900 Harrington Street, Hutchinson. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The two candidates are Carol Johnson and Pat May.
WHY IS THERE A SPECIAL ELECTION?
In 2020, voters elected Brandon Begnaud to fill City Council Member Seat 3 for a four-year term. This past July, however, Begnaud resigned from the council because his family moved to South Dakota.
A special election was called to fill the seat. Depending on the number of candidates, a primary election may have been required, which is why the date was set back to February. However, with only two candidates filing, no primary was necessary.
INTERIM POSITION
In the meantime, the Hutchinson City Council was tasked with filling the seat until the special election. Residents were invited to fill out a survey similar to that which is used to fill committees. From the nine submissions that were received, the council unanimously selected May, who was sworn in on Aug. 10.
Johnson, who is running against May in the special election, was also one of the people who applied for the interim position.
ABSENTEE VOTING
Absentee ballots are available through Feb. 4 during regular business hours (4 a.m.-8 p.m.) at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan Street S.E., Hutchinson.
There are also special hours to allow residents to vote absentee at Hutchinson City Center:
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7
If you have questions regarding absentee voting call Melissa Starke, administrative coordinator, at 320-234-4202 or email mstarke@hutchinsonmn.gov.