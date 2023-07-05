Hutchinson Center for the Arts has requested a $45,000 investment from the city.
The request for $15,000 for each of the next three years is the same as has been requested, and granted, since 2012. The money provides Hutchinson Center for the Arts with a unique benefit of unrestricted funds. Many sources of financing require funds be directed to specific purposes, but the city's funding allows the Center to "fill in the gaps," executive director Molly Rivera told the City Council this past week. Such funding also helps the Center seek other grants.
"They like to see that we have community support and support from our city," Rivera said.
The City Council has a few months to weigh the request.
With a mission of broadening and deepening the arts experience for Hutchinson and surrounding communities, the Center for the Arts remained busy through the COVID pandemic. Programs were adjusted or altered to suit the times, such as with the delivery of weekly free art kits. COVID funding at the time helped maintain such operations, but those dollars are now decreasing. Rivera said it is important for the Center for the Arts to maintain its other funding sources.
"Having some of our overhead costs covered by this grant allows us to focus on our mission," she said.
Since 2021, educational programming has increased, with regular monthly classes for youth and adults. Eleven local and regional artists taught classes this past year.
As one of the only arts centers in a 50-mile radius, the Center for the Arts boasts a strong regional draw. According to a presentation to the City Council, in 2022:
- 1,624 attended galleries and exhibitions,
- 155 attended classes,
- 1,232 attended outreach activities, and
- 320 attended other events.
Such activities overall draw 3,331 attendees, but when accounting for the draw of other organizations, the arts bring 62,000 people to Hutchinson annually, Rivera said, making support for the sector valuable. Those attendees spend $1.2 million locally. Arts organizations spend $1 million annually.
"I think it's really impressive for a town of this size," Rivera said.
The sales gallery at 15 Franklin St. S.W. featured work from 25 local artists. The annual community showcase and youth art show each draw 775 visitors. The exhibition space highlighted emerging and professional artists from across the state.
"A lot of those artists will bring their family and friends here to Hutchinson who otherwise would never come here," Rivera said.
Planned for 2024 is a new exhibit featuring local artists with disabilities and mental health challenges.
"This exhibition (is) in honor of Jerry Jo Redman, who was a really big part of our organization," Rivera said.
Maintaining Hutchinson Center for the Arts supports other local partners as well, Rivera said. The Center for the Arts acts as a fiscal agent for grants and fundraising, offers insurance coverage, marketing and public relations, as well as a brick-and-mortar location. Organizations such as the Crow River Area Youth Orchestra, Crow River Singers, Historic Hutchinson, Hutchinson Photography Club, Hutchinson Theater Company and the No Lines Improv Troupe all realize support.
"When you look at what it brings in ... I see a lot of communities that don't have anything like this," City Council member Pay May said.
City Council Member Tim Burley said he was supportive of the arts.
"We're seeing more and more arts used in trauma, in mental health (care)," he said. "You're creating."