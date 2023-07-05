Hutchinson Center for the Arts

Hutchinson Center for the Arts has requested a $45,000 investment from the city.

The request for $15,000 for each of the next three years is the same as has been requested, and granted, since 2012. The money provides Hutchinson Center for the Arts with a unique benefit of unrestricted funds. Many sources of financing require funds be directed to specific purposes, but the city's funding allows the Center to "fill in the gaps," executive director Molly Rivera told the City Council this past week. Such funding also helps the Center seek other grants.

