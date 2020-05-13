Have you ever thought about running for office? Want to be the next mayor or City Council member? Or maybe you are just interested in the day-to-day life of an elected official in Hutchinson?
If that describes you, City Administrator Matt Jaunich invites you to participate in a virtual program aimed at those interested in life as an elected official.
Two council seats currently held by Steve Cook and Chad Czmowski will be on the 2020 ballot, along with the mayoral seat held by Gary Forcier. Cook has said he will not run for reelection.
To spark more interest in the office of mayor and City Council, Jaunich will host a program 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Due to COVID-19, the program will be conducted virtually through the GoToMeeting app.
“The program is really meant to provide an introduction to elected life for anyone in the community who may be interested,” Jaunich said in a press release.
It's also for those who want to learn about city government but have no desire to run for office.
"Maybe you just want to know more about what goes on behind the scenes in the life as the mayor or a council member," Jaunich said. "This program is really meant for anyone who is interested in elected life at the local level.”
The program will cover the roles and responsibilities of the mayor and city council, life as an elected official, rules and regulations, dos and don’ts, myths and misconceptions, along with a question-and-answer session. Information will also be available on how to register for an elected office. Candidates may file from May 19 through June 2.
There is no cost to attend. Anyone interested in participating should register in advance by calling the city administrator’s office at 320-234-4241, or email mjaunich@ci.hutchinson.mn.us. A GoToMeeting invite will be sent separately to those who register.