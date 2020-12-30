Surplus property no longer needed by the city of Hutchinson will be recycled and sold following a pair of resolutions approved by City Council Dec. 22.
The two items to be auctioned were deemed to be no longer required by the Public Works Department. Those items are a 1981 John Deere 210C tractor/loader/backhoe and a 2011 Ford Truck, 3/4 ton 4x4 reg cab.
To be recycled are numerous items from the Information Technology Department no longer needed for municipal operations. The electronics are considered outdated and will be recycled through PCs for People at no cost. To be recycled are:
- four adding machines
- a camera system,
- two card readers,
- a digital camera,
- four docking stations,
- six iPad cases and keyboards,
- 32 keyboards,
- eight computer memory cards,
- three cell phones,
- 31 monitors of various makes,
- 18 monitor stands,
- 13 computer mice,
- 62 computers of various makes,
- six desk phones,
- a phone system,
- three printers,
- two projectors,
- two tablets,
- an uninterrupted power supply,
- six voice over internet protocol devices,
- five tablets,
- a wireless switch,
- three routers,
- two wireless extenders,
- five server computers, and
- a disk chassis.