Hutchinson City Council is still mulling over the final 2021 property tax levy, but as of this past week the preliminary total had decreased from what was proposed in September.
"We eliminated roughly $136,000 in property taxes from the proposed budget that will be in front of you for consideration," City Administrator Matt Jaunich told council members.
In its current form, the $8.01 million preliminary 2021 levy would be an increase of 2.3% from the past year. That includes the city's general levy (up 2.1% to $7.62 million), the Economic Development Administration levy (up 5.9% to $200,325) and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy (up 3.6% to $200,000). The average preliminary levy increase statewide is 4.5%.
In September, the 2021 preliminary levy was set at $8.15 million, which would have been a 4% increase.
Jaunich noted that the city will see a decrease in its tax rate.
"That's just to highlight that most likely most property owners are impacted by an increase in property values, but not necessarily the tax levy increase," he said. "Roughly, if your home experienced about a $8,500 increase in value, you're expecting about a $20 municipal tax increase for 2021."
The city expects a 1.7% increase in both revenues and expenditures in 2021, up to $13.68 million. The largest portion of general fund expenses is wages and benefits, which account for $9.26 million.
"For the most part we're seeing either flat or a slight reduction in proposed revenue for 2021," Jaunich said.
Forty percent of the general fund is collected from taxes, with another 20% from sources such as CreekSide Soils, Liquor Hutch, Hutchinson Utilities Commission, and water and wastewater revenues. Another 13% comes from local government aid, and 20% from charges for services. The remaining 7% is collected in fees for licenses, permits, fines and forfeitures, and other miscellaneous taxes and revenues.
General fund expenses are split into the following categories:
- Public safety: 34.1%
- General government: 25.7%
- Culture and recreation: 23.2%
- Streets and highway: 15%
LARGE VEHICLE FLEET
Hutchinson is currently operating with a $300,000 gap in what it needs to pay to maintain and replace its fleet of large vehicles such as fire trucks and pay loaders that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. The gap was previously closer to $700,000 before staff made adjustments to spending and pushed back replacement dates.
"The large fleet is where we are going to have to be creative," Jaunich said.
Council Member Steve Cook proposed last week raising the levy by a modest amount to begin saving money for large fleet purchases. He floated the idea of adding $18,300 to the levy and bringing it to a 2.5% increase, and then adding $10,000 more each year for five years before leveling off.
"Over five years we would accumulate $190,000," he said. "Maybe at that point it levels off so there is not an additional levy increase. At least its a way to start setting money aside for those larger purchases we don't have right now, rather than using debt. ... And it wouldn't really impact the levy in a major way."
Council Member Chad Czmowski asked city staff if there was any other idea that would work.
"We have to come up with some way to fund the large fleet," he said.
Finance Director Andy Reid said the discussion could tie into one about the fund balance. The city requires to keep a fund balance equal to 40% of the next year's expenditures, and it has 56% available. Reid said the additional money could be used for levy stabilization or be set aside for public emergencies. It could also be used for large equipment.
"Those are all things we can talk about," he said.
Jaunich told council members he would provide additional information at the Dec. 22 meeting for the council to review. The council will need to make a decision regarding the final levy at that meeting.