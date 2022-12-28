Hutchinson City Center
File photo

The cost of work on water and wastewater services are on the rise. 

The city of Hutchinson has for several years had in place a policy to address water service repairs between the main and curb stop, with a maximum coverage of $4,000, balanced against a charge of 50 cents per month. That monthly fee could be on the rise to $2, but with a much higher return, and include wastewater as well.

