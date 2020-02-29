If you want to know how strong a local economy is, a good place to start looking is at the city’s building, planning and zoning department. And according to Dan Jochum, Hutchinson's building, planning and zoning director, the local economy is strong.
Jochum based his evaluation on figures in his 2019 report he delivered to the City Council Tuesday. Numbers such as new construction, additions and remodels, business development and permits issued show Hutchinson is continuing to grow. The total cost of all that work is what’s known as the city's construction valuation, or how much was spent on construction in the city.
In 2019, Hutchinson’s construction valuation was $46.5 million, a slight increase from the city’s $44.3 million valuation in 2018. That means the city’s valuation seems to have leveled off the past two years after a boom in 2017 that saw the valuation jump to $67.8 million. That was largely due to the Hutchinson High School remodeling project.
Hutch's average construction valuation in the past three years was $52.8 million, a stark contrast from the $16.1 million average of the three prior years, 2014-16.
The bottom line: The city is growing because people and businesses have more money to spend on new construction, additions and remodels.
“The last three years have been very high,” Jochum said. “Coming out of the Great Recession, the numbers were depressed quite a bit. Prior to that … you see some numbers that were close to 2018-2019.”
Despite about $2 million more in construction valuation in 2019, the city issued fewer permits and had fewer new housing units than in 2018.
Jochum’s department issued 866 building permits last year, a 19.4 percent decrease from the 1,075 permits issued in 2018. Among the building permits issued in 2019 included 23 for new single family homes. Although that is a drop from 34 in 2018, it lines up with the city’s average for the past six years.
“Ever since we've kind of pulled out of the recession, we've been pretty consistent in 20-35 new homes built,” Jochum said. “I think probably the bigger issue in this is it could be higher, but there's not a lot of labor available to build these homes.”
New housing units only accounted for about $5 million of the city’s construction valuation. Other new construction in 2019 included Woodstone Senior Living ($4.8 million), Highfield Apartments ($3.1 million) and shops around Hutchinson ($1.2 million) such as the new strip mall on State Highway 15. All together, new construction projects accounted for $14.2 million.
There were also several commercial and industrial additions and remodels that totaled $19.9 million in construction valuation. The most expensive project was the Hutchinson Health addition at $14.1 million. Others included the Warrior Manufacturing addition ($4.5 million), the Target remodel ($1.1 million), and remodeling the Hutchinson High School and Park Elementary tennis courts ($1.3 million).
Looking ahead to the 2020 construction season, Jochum is optimistic about several other projects on the horizon.
“It looks like the local economy continues to be strong. There’s a fair amount of activity out there,” he said.
He listed Marshalls department store, Prince of Peace Senior Housing and various school projects among the expected work in 2020, as well as a similar amount of residential development.
“I know talking to Miles (Seppelt, Economic Development Authority director), there’s some potential for industrial developments as well,” Jochum said.
Jochum said the biggest problem his department faced was with rental housing inspections. Of the 651 units inspected, only 123 (18.89 percent) had no violations, and 113 of 198 rental properties (57 percent) required a re-inspection. Violations included inadequate smoke detectors (110), malfunctioning electrical systems (95), broken carbon monoxide detectors (76), broken venting (73) and inadequate plumbing system components (65).
“If you don't stay on top of it,” he said, “people aren't keeping up with various smoke detectors, ceiling detectors, pluggers, things like that.”