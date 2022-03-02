Last year, when Dan Jochum, Hutchinson’s Building, Planning and Zoning director, reported 36 new single-family homes were built in 2020, it was the highest number since before the Great Recession. That positive trend continued in 2021.
According to the annual update Jochum submitted to the Hutchinson City Council this past week, 35 new single-family homes were constructed this past year. The total cost of the projects was $7.4 million. When accounting for additions to homes, solar arrays and garages, such construction totals $13.7 million.
Commercial and industrial projects also added a sizable chunk to the overall value of construction in Hutchinson in 2021. The city’s new police facility weighs in at $5 million, but Uponor’s remodel added $4 million, a Riteway addition totaled $1.56 million, a River Oaks addition came in $1.2 million, and a Wastewater Treatment Facility improvement added $1.34 million.
Smaller projects added up as well, such as a St. Anastasia Church remodel ($570,000), a Resonetics remodel ($335,000), a McDonald’s remodel ($300,000) and a Walmart reroof ($166,000). All told, commercial and industrial work in Hutchinson added up to $16.8 million.
Add in other commercial and industrial work such as fire sprinklers, mechanical work and other projects, and Hutchinson saw $39.76 million in total construction valuation in 2021.
That figure may be a bit lower than 2018 ($44.3 million), 2019 ($46.5 million) and 2020 ($41.4 million), but it is still considerably higher than years prior to 2017, when total valuation climbed from $8.68 million to $19.43 million. The past few years have set records in Hutchinson. One year in particular, 2017, stands out at $67.86 million. That was the year Hutchinson High School’s renovations were completed, among other large projects.
Jochum said Monday the high valuation numbers are a positive sign for Hutchinson, but the city isn’t exclusive in its growth. Recovery from the Great Recession around 2008 plays a factor along with a demand for housing and low interest rates.
“We’re not much different than anywhere else in the Twin Cities and the country,” he said. “There has been a lot of activity, a lot of construction projects in the last five years or so.”
All told, Hutchinson issued 715 building permits, 196 mechanical permits and 148 plumbing permits in 2021.
An ongoing issue the city may have to tackle is the availability of vacant lots. The annual report details 107 available lots, down from 133 the year before. Going back 10 years there were nearly 400. According to the report, some of the lots go back to 1984, with most dated in the early 2000s, such as 36 lots in the Summerset Addition in 2005, 19 in the Southfork Addition in 2004, and 10 in the Kottke Court Replat to RiverPointe Villas in 2008.
“We’re working on trying to do some long-range planning to address that issue,” Jochum said. “But (infrastructure) costs are rising so much for new development.”