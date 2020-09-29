Hutchinson property owners should expect another tax increase after the City Council on Tuesday approved a preliminary total tax levy — general fund and debt service combined — of $7.75 million for 2021. That would represent a total increase of 3.9 percent, including a 5.6 percent increase in taxes for the general fund totaling $5.55 million.
No increase was made to the current $2.2 million debt service tax levy.
Tax collection for 2021 will not be finalized until late December, and the annual Truth-in-Taxation hearing was set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. The council can reduce the preliminary levy amount, but it can’t increase it.
The estimated median-valued home was raised to $175,000 from $166,500 the previous year. City officials also received an estimated 6.4 percent increase in the city’s tax capacity, making it $11.9 million in 2021. Tax capacity is determined by properties’ taxable market values multiplied by their tax rates.
“That’s good news,” said Andy Reid, the city’s finance director. “The higher tax capacity results in another year of declining tax rate for the city.”
The increased tax capacity lowers the city’s tax rate by 1.66 percent. The result for a median-valued home would be city taxes of $995, about a $36 increase.
“We still have a lot of work on the budgets,” Reid said. “Matt (Jaunich) and I will be meeting with these department heads in October and November to go through their budgets in much more detail. That’s usually when we see some room for expense reductions or revenue increases. So we’ll be managing this budget over the next couple months, and hopefully bring that tax levy down a little bit.”
For city workers, the 2021 preliminary budget includes a 2 percent shift in the pay grid, a 5 percent estimated increase in workers compensation rates, and no increase in the health premiums as quoted by Medica. There are no increases to other employee benefits, and the impact from the open enrollment for health and dental coverage will be known for the final budget in December.
The city’s Economic Development Authority received a preliminary levy of $200,325, a 5.9 percent bump from 2020 that equals $11,192.
The Housing Redevelopment Authority is also primarily funded through its own levy. The HRA requested and received a 2021 preliminary levy of $200,000, representing a 3.6 percent increase worth $7,007.