The ship is still sailing on an $18-22 million project to preserve and improve Otter and Campbell lakes in Hutchinson, and the Crow River.
At an Oct. 12 Hutchinson City Council meeting, a resolution to seek $3.5 million in 2022 state bonding funds was approved. Every other year, lawmakers consider such requests from across the state for potential state financial assistance. The city previously received $3 million from the 2020 session.
“This is basically our second ask,” said John Paulson, Hutchinson’s city environmentalist. “There are no additional requirements for non-state match. The city does note within the resolution that we committed in 2019 a half a million (dollars).”
City Administrator Matt Jaunich said improving the lakes is part of a 15-20 year plan, and funding will not happen all at once.
“We’re probably not going to get money every year that we go, but we just want to make sure that we continue and that we’re continuing to have those conversations at the state level,” he said.
Overall, the project is meant to improve water quality and provide more and better recreational opportunities. Target areas could include additional fishing and canoe access, removal of sediment to restore access for boats, fish habitat and replenishing of top soil. Back in 2007, the city replaced the dam with the rock arch rapids that reconnected the lakes with the Crow River and allow for fish to pass. Then since 2015 the city has invested in water quality projects that remove pollutants from stormwater runoff.
Paulson said some work has been undertaken to improve the watershed west of Hutchinson in order to address sediment.
“Soil and Water (Conservation District) has been active,” he said. “They put some sediment basins in, some grass waterways and things like that with Phase 1. That’s one of the phases we’re going to be looking at as well.”
Recent meetings with SWCD have included conversations to nail down what areas west of Hutchinson need to be addressed. Of interest were areas that would benefit from sedimentation basins and areas where there is known to be washout or erosion. Landowners willing to participate to leverage state dollars or existing funds are needed.
“You need landowner partnership,” Paulson said. “Every phase beyond was going to be looking at balancing in-basin improvements, habitat, sediment and coupling that with water quality improvements upstream.”
The south fork of the Crow River originates in Kandiyohi County and the north fork in the Spicer area.