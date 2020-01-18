Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the morning. High 8F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low -3F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.