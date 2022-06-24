Dr. Ritchie, Dr. Campbell, and staff at Hutchinson Dental Center welcome the addition of Dr. Katie Fink to the practice.
Dr. Katie, as she is known, was born and raised in Hutchinson. Following her graduation from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a double major in biochemistry molecular biology and general biology, she studied dentistry at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
Motivated by her passion for people, Dr. Katie pursued the opportunity to come back to the Hutchinson community to continue the legacy of dental comfort and compassion. Dr. Katie’s goal is to relieve pain, restore confidence, and improve the quality of life for her patients.
“I’m humbled at the chance to return to my hometown and share my passion for oral health," Fink said. "The confidence conveyed in my patient’s smiles makes everything worthwhile.”
Dr. Katie along with her husband, Sam, look forward to planting their roots and raising a family in the Hutchinson community. During her downtime, Dr. Katie enjoys exercising, cooking, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.