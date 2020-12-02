According to the American Red Cross, one donation of blood can save up to three lives. For Willard Wendorff of rural Hutchinson, those three potential lives have multiplied quite a few times over the years.
“The first time I donated, the Red Cross had come to Cosmos in 1964,” the 77-year-old said last week. “My mother talked me into it.”
Since then, Wendorff has been a regular donor. Just this past month he reached his 23rd gallon at a blood drive at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Eight donated units makes a gallon.
To reach his most recent milestone, Wendorff maintained donations whenever he was allowed, save for a time when he couldn’t for a medical reason, and when he’s been deferred for low hemoglobin.
“He’s just so determined to give,” said Shirley Wurdell, who coordinates blood drives at Peace Lutheran. “He’s very dedicated.”
If ever Wendorff has been deferred, she’s seen him return soon after making adjustments to his diet to stay healthy.
The American Red Cross allows donations once every eight weeks, or once every 16 weeks for those who give a Power Red donation, which takes two units of blood and returns plasma and platelets to the donor.
“3M years ago would have the bloodmobile come right out to the plant a couple times a year,” Wendorff said. “So I donated there the 35 years I was there.”
He’s kept at it because it’s the only way to make sure those who need blood in an emergency have it.
“They haven’t come up with anything for artificial blood,” Wendorff said. “So it helps.”
It’s safe to say needles don’t bother him very much. He’s up to 184 donations now and has set a goal of reaching 200, or about 25 gallons.
“As long as the good lord keeps me healthy enough,” he said.