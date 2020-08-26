If you’ve been by Veterans Memorial Field this summer, you probably noticed the new flag memorial honoring veterans near the parking lot entrance. What you may not know is that local Boy Scout Grant Ketcher helped with much of the memorial as part of his becoming an Eagle Scout.
“Since I began Boy Scouts, I’ve always wanted to be an Eagle and achieve the rank,’ Ketcher said. “I began back in first grade with the youngest rank you can be in Boy Scouts, a Cub Scout.”
Ketcher has worked his way up the ranks, even helping on a few Eagle Scout projects, until last fall when he began planning his own. One of the main aspects of an Eagle Scout project is that it has to be a benefit to members of the community.
Ketcher is a baseball player, so he knew he wanted to do something at the baseball field. His father, Shad Ketcher, is also a veteran, and he knew the veterans flags were being installed, so he jumped on.
“A project needed to be done, so I figured why don’t I take the project,” Ketcher said. “And it supports the community with veterans and baseball players, and the communities around us that come to play at the field.”
After planning the details, Ketcher and his crew of about eight fellow Scouts went to work in May. They started by digging out a pathway around the flags, then poured crushed granite in the path and added mulch and flowers.
“A lot of leadership was involved with communication,” Ketcher said.
The work on the memorial took a little more than a day in May, and the hope was to have it ready for unveiling during a ceremony on Memorial Day. Unfortunately that didn’t happen as Memorial Day observances were canceled due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop Ketcher from earning his Eagle rank, or taking satisfaction in the work he helped organize.
“I have pride, and it looks beautiful as it is, and you notice it when you drive by,” Ketcher said. “I enjoyed seeing the final product and what I accomplished through my hard work.”