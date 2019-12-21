Every Scout ready to become an Eagle Scout must top off years of work and training with a community project. For Hutchinson's Mason Jindra, that means spreading the word about a charity near to his heart.
"Fifteen years ago, on Nov. 15, I was born at the Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota," Jindra said. "I was delivered 10 weeks early, weighing only 3 pounds, 2 ounces. I spent about six weeks in the intensive care nursery there and was finally discharged to my parents on New Year's Eve."
Because his parents lived a few hours from Sioux Falls, they had to drive and stay overnight in the city to be with their son. The local Ronald McDonald House gave them a place to stay and took care of their basic needs, including food.
"Instead of my parents worrying about lost wages, hotel expenses and food expenses ... Ronald McDonald House Charities was there to help out my family and allow them to focus on me," Jindra said. "The house my parents stayed in was booked full of families just like ours."
Now for his Eagle Scout project, Jindra is spreading the word about Ronald McDonald Houses and collecting supplies to help families staying in them. Supplies include food, batteries, toilet paper and plenty more. A list of supplies, and a wish list of the most needed items can be found at rmhccoastalempire.org. Jindra compiled a list of the top items needed in Minnesota, which can be found in the A10 sidebar.
"They are mainly household items you use every day," he said. "They provide these items for the people that live in the house."
In Sioux Falls, the house was an actual house a few blocks from the hospital. At the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, the house is connected to the hospital.
After Jindra's project was approved, one of the first steps was to speak to the Hutchinson Lions Club to spread the word, ask for a donation and gain feedback.
"The Lions actually gave us a lot of suggestions as to how to improve the project," Jindra said.
One suggestion led Jindra and Scout Troop 623 to Downtown Christmas in Hutchinson this past weekend.
"There was an event at City Center and we were handing out flyers to people," Jindra said. "We will be handing out bags sometime in January. ... They like when the whole troop is involved, so we will divide up bags and go door to door and hand them out."
If you would like to help Jindra's project, donations can be dropped off at the Hutchinson Leader, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, and the Duane Jindra Crop Insurance Agency in Clocktower Plaza Suite 109, 720 Century Ave. S.W., between Walmart and Runnings. Pickup or an exchange location can be arranged by calling Jindra's father, Jason, at 507-351-5069.
Jindra plans to bring gathered supplies to the Ronald McDonald House in mid January.
A SCOUT FOR SIX YEARS
Jindra, 15, has been in the scouts for four years, and was in the Cub Scouts for two years prior.
"I like learning outdoor stuff," he said. "Camping, that's my favorite part."
Along the way he's picked up survival skills, and proven his proficiency by gaining badges.
"To get the camping one you have to build a fire," Jindra said, "and be able to start a fire on your own without anyone's help."
Another badge had him build a shelter with supplies found in the woods, and stay there overnight. A citizenship badge directs scouts to learn how to help in the community, and explore their role within it. Eagle Scout projects tie right into the same spirit.
"It's community based, Jindra said. "Not for personal gain. So it could be for a church in your community or something like building a park. It's something to benefit the community."