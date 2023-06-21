For the past eight years, Hutchinson has been a bronze Bicycle Friendly Community, according to awards given out every four years by The League of American Bicyclists. Now it is a silver Bicycle Friendly Community.
The news was delivered this past week to the Hutchinson City Council by Lynn Neumann, director of parks, recreation and community education.
“Hutchinson is committed to making biking better for everyone,” she said. “It just shows the collaborative effort between the city, the schools and the community for all of us. We have been making strides in infrastructure, education, community engagement ... to make our community more bicycle friendly for everyone.”
In the United States, 506 communities have bicycle friendly designation, with 349 as bronze, 116 as silver, 36 as gold and five as platinum. Minnesota, which is overall ranked No. 5, has one gold, nine silver and 25 bronze communities.
“Hutchinson is now one of nine communities throughout the state of Minnesota to hold this certification. We’re very proud to move up,” Neumann said. “It takes into consideration what we have for infrastructure here for trails and for making our community bicycle friendly, what we do to encourage and promote bicycling in our community, our planning for the future, and what we do in our schools as well.”