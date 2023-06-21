Biking

Hutchinson’s continuing efforts to improve infrastructure, education and engagement around bicycling earned recognition fro The League of American Bicyclists.

 FILE PHOTO

For the past eight years, Hutchinson has been a bronze Bicycle Friendly Community, according to awards given out every four years by The League of American Bicyclists. Now it is a silver Bicycle Friendly Community.

The news was delivered this past week to the Hutchinson City Council by Lynn Neumann, director of parks, recreation and community education.

