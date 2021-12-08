If even one suicide can be prevented by community members gathering together for an educational evening, it’s worthwhile.
That’s the motivation behind a Dec. 16 free community mental health event organized by American Legion Post 96, WelcomeHome.Vet, The Heart and Mind Connection, CrossPoint Church and Saluting Community Heroes.
The 6-9 p.m. event at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson, begins with a 30-minute community resource fair before a showing of “My Ascension.” The film tells the story of Emme Benoit, who was paralyzed at 16 following a suicide attempt. It is meant to serve as an introduction to the daily struggles of youth.
The final hour of the event will center around a panel discussion on mental health, suicide and its stigma, and ways people can take action.
American Legion Post 96 Commander Tim Burley said he saw the value of such an event when he attended a panel in Wadena.
“They had a lot of solutions instead of just talking about the problem,” he said.
He reached out to Chris Shaw, a therapist, veteran and trained psychiatrist with The Heart and Mind Connection — a mental health advocacy group — for help with the event. The goal is to raise awareness and encourage more veterans and other members of the community to combat suicide.
“Suicide is the second largest killer of teens in the state right now,” Burley said. “We need more boots on the ground.”
Legion members will attend a Question, Persuade, Refer training class ahead of the Dec. 16 event. They’ll be prepared to be part of the mental health event’s discussion, along with Pact for Families, the VA suicide awareness team, and local mental health services. The discussion will include a Q&A portion, sharing personal experiences, and tips for suicide prevention.
“We need to be trained,” Burley said.
An eight-hour QPR training class will also be attended by Legion members at a later date.
More information and registration for the event can be found at tinyurl.com/ascensionhutchinson. Registration will help organizers prepare.