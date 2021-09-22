Have an appliance, furniture or other large household items you want to get out of your home? The city of Hutchinson will pick up those items Saturday, Sept. 25, during its annual fall citywide cleanup day.
Residents may move two items to the curb for pickup. Items must be placed by 6 a.m. No appointment is needed, and this service is for residential refuse customers only.
Items that will be accepted are hard good bulk items such as couches, chairs and tables; electronics such as computers, printers and stereos; and white goods such as water heaters, stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers and microwave ovens.
Call West Central Sanitation at 800-246-7630 with questions regarding acceptable items.