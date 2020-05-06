If you circled Saturday, May 16, as the opening day of the Hutchinson Farmers Market, you're going to have to revise your calendar. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the start date has been delayed. The expected opening of the outdoor market is now Saturday, June 6.
Like many organizations that have had to make tough decisions during this unprecedented time, the Farmers Market Board sought to find a balance between the needs of farmers, growers and makers to access markets to sell perishable goods, and protecting the market's most vulnerable shoppers and vendors.
According to Tim Rohde, the Farmers Market Board chair and a longtime vendor, the new opening date for the local market gives the board time to become better educated and prepared, and to have a plan of action in place.
At this time, vendors who have not already applied to sell at the Hutchinson Farmers Market are encouraged to do so. Send applications to: Hutchinson Farmers Market, P.O. Box 503, Hutchinson, MN 55350.
A mandatory vendor meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. At this meeting, the board will address any questions vendors have leading up to the opening of the market and explain how to keep vendors and neighbors safe.
For more information, call 320-234-5652, or visit the market's Facebook page or hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.