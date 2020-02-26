For years, the hay bale sculptures at Wright Farms have captured the interest of passing motorists. The latest sculpture, however, has drawn more than just local intrigue.
To celebrate National FFA Week, the Hutchinson FFA chapter built a new sculpture Sunday, complete with the FFA emblem and signature blue jacket. When it was done, photos of the finished work were posted to the Wright Farms Facebook page and Instagram account where they quickly went viral.
According to Paul Wright, the social media post was shared by the Minnesota FFA Foundation as well as the National FFA president, Kolesen McCoy. From there, social media did its thing and the photos quickly spread. Within a couple of hours the post had been viewed 700 times. By the end of the day, 10,000 people had seen the post, and on Monday morning that number had jumped to 15,000 views.
If you’d like to celebrate National FFA Week by taking a drive to see the viral hay bale sculpture in person, it can be found near the corner of County Road 7 and 150th Street, south of Hutchinson.
— Stephen Wiblemo