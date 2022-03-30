Hutchinson residents living west of Dale Street and working on Main Street may notice plenty of extra construction this year, but it won’t be work done by the city.
Nuvera is in the process of extending its fiber network in several Minnesota communities, including Hutchinson, Litchfield and Glencoe. Overall, it plans to invest 60% of its revenue into capital investments for 2020, and 50% or more in 2023, in order to provide what it says will be up to 1 gigabyte symmetrical speeds that will minimize buffering and provide a better streaming experience. The process is meant to bring the company into the future and support emerging technologies such as 4K and 8K video and smart home devices.
“We’re a $65 million company, that’s small, kind of the small-medium range and we are putting $250,000 worth of fiber in the ground in the next two to three years," Richard Jeidy, director of sales at Nueva, told the Hutchinson City Council this past week.
Overall, the company is investing $200 million into fiber expansion with aid from the American Rescue Plan.
Fixed wireless will continue to be used for low density areas, but fixed fiber is planned as the company's "gold standard" as the average device usage in homes has climbed from eight to 12 per home in the past few years.
Monthly pricing for Hutchinson residents, and customers overall, will be based on megabytes and gigabytes per second. Nuvera told Hutchinson City Council the rates will be $50 for 100 MBps, $75 for 200 MBps, $100 for 500 MBps, and $125 for 1 GBps.
Work on the fiber project will resume in about a month, Jeidy told the council. There will be no charge to install the new service to customers while the company is working in the neighborhood, but there will be a charge if installation is requested later.
In 2021, Nuvera connected its fiber network to the south half of downtown Hutchinson, two patches near State Highway 15 on the south side of Hutchinson, and the area around 3M property.
In 2022 Nuvera is targeting:
- the southwest side of Hutchinson, west of Dale Street and south of the Crow River,
- the north half of Main Street, and
- the south end of Hutchinson, east of State Highway 15 and north of Airport Road, but not quite to Jefferson Street.
The rest of Hutchinson is meant to come into the future, with the goal of completion by 2024.
City Administrator Matt Jaunich said he invited Nuvera to speak to council members because of the scope of the project, and to keep them and residents informed.
“We are going to see a lot of construction in town this year," he said.
At the council meeting, staff said Nuvera had been "great to work with" but asked Nuvera to stay on top of repairing damage to the ground and to communicate with residents as it works in order to avoid creating difficulties. During 2021 work, residents had assumed city staff to be responsible for divots that weren't replaced in a timely manner.