The Hutchinson Fire Department pinned badges on its five newest firefighters during a ceremony Jan. 13. They were Hugo Reyes-Jimenez, Nate Erickson, Eric Inselmann, Ben Schmidt and Levi Schultz.
While all five have been on the fire department's staff for about a year, they have now completed their initial firefighter and emergency medical responder training and passed all of the required testing, certification and licensing.
Chief Mike Schumann said the department is excited to have the new firefighters on at full capacity, and he is confident they will be excellent additions now and in the future.