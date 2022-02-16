An annual report reviewed by Hutchinson Fire Department Chief Mike Schumann this past week showed an upward trend in rescues and medical responses over the past decade. But the overall number of emergency calls has stayed roughly flat since 2013.
According to the 2021 Hutchinson Fire Department Annual Report given to City Council, between city and rural services, HFD answered 232 emergency calls in 1990, and 347 in 2000. It ticked up to 389 in 2013, 465 in 2014, and has ticked up and down in a similar range since then, landing at 498 this past year.
Broken down into categories, data indicates general fire calls in 2021 were a bit higher than recent years. Annual calls ranged from 28 to 47 since 2011, but there were 57 in 2021. Structure fire calls ranged from 7 to 19 since 2011, with 11 in 2021. In the same time period, rescue calls climbed from 20 to 30 annually, to 81 in 2021.
“That number has definitely trended up the last few years,” Schumann said. “The last two years it seems like our motor vehicle accident volume has been very high. If you look across the state, you’ve heard that was one thing with the pandemic.”
One theory is that with fewer people on the road, motorists are driving faster.
Medical calls were also a bit higher, typically ranging from 117 to 167 in the past decade, with 178 in 2021.
“That’s the highest number we’ve had in quite some time,” Schumann said.
But, he added, medical calls seem to have climbed even higher for other fire departments, with state numbers “crazy high.”
“Even though it’s high for us, it’s only 20 higher than what I would say is our average,” he said. “We haven’t seen as much of an uptick.”
Schumann said he had hoped 2021 would mark the end of COVID protocols, but reality hasn’t played out that way.
“Obviously we’re still somewhat in the middle of that,” he said.
The department has stayed busy with plenty of business as usual. A new rural tanker truck was delivered, and a new rescue/grass rig truck is being built. The newest firefighters to join the department have been fully trained and put to work. The department conducted two live fire training house burns.
Three firefighters retired. Lyle Nybakke had 15 years of service, Dan Sargent had 20 years, and Tim Peterson had 23. Tony Mackedanz was honored for distinguished service, Jason Sturges was named Officer of the Year, and Greg Peller was named Firefighter of the Year.