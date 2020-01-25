A snowmobile racer hailing from Hutchinson has made the history books while competing at the sport’s highest level. Blaine Stephenson, 24-year-old Hutchinson High School graduate, won his third World Championship Snowmobile Derby victory this past weekend in Eagle River, Wisconsin. He’s the first to achieve the feat.
“It’s tough to put into words (how I feel),” he said. “I can’t explain it. It’s never been done before. It keeps sinking in. You look around at the other race winners in the history of the race and there are a lot of huge names that have done this a long time. So it’s just crazy to think we’re the only ones.”
When discussing the victory, and how the three-day qualifying event leading to the final race Jan. 19 was navigated, Stephenson never referred to it as “his” accomplishment. He always opts to use the word “we.”
“It’s not just me,” he said. “I just drive it. We’ve got a pretty big team.”
His team includes his mother and father, Andrea and Chris, his fiancee, Alexis Kerslake, and sister, Haley. There’s also family friends Greg Bihner, Gavin Bihner, Troy Boettcher and Logan Boettcher.
Snow Goer, which covered the event’s 57th year, said the race was one of the most competitive fields in more than a decade. According to a story on its website, Stephenson took the lead early in the 25-lap final but had to start again from the rear on the seventh lap after spinning out. He made his way back to the head of the pack by the mid point. Stephenson was described as a shocking winner in 2018, but this year he was described as “unquestionably dominant.”
Snowmobiling has always been about racing for Stephenson. You might say he was born into it.
“I started when I was 3 years old,” said Stephenson, who now lives in St. Cloud. “I started off competing right away.”
His parents are from the Thief River Falls area, home of Arctic Cat. Polaris’ home, Roseau, isn’t far away, either.
“I went to my first race and never stopped after that,” Stephenson said. “It’s been a long road but it’s a lot of fun.”
He moved up from Kitty Cat races and onto the big track when he was 13. His sister raced with him when they were young.
“She raced a big sled once but that was it,” Stephenson said. “It’s basically been my entire life.”
He still sleds for fun when he can, but not often.
“My fiancee and I will (sled for fun) every now and then,” Stephenson said. “We bought my dad a trail sled a year ago, so we have the ability to. Our winters are just so taken up with racing, so we don’t do a whole lot. It’s usually toward the end of the year.”
Right before his three-year high point started, Stephenson had hit a low point in January 2017 when he sustained a head injury while racing. His family was worried about his safety and what would happen if he kept racing.
“I had to really take a step back and look at what I wanted to do,” he said. “We took a little bit of a new approach. I say I restarted my career that year. It was pretty bad. I was airlifted and all kinds of stuff.”
Stephenson’s relaunch included a new focus for he and the team.
“We redid how we raced and the time and effort we put into it,” he said. “It refocused us. We made sure we were not a back-of-the-pack team.”
Now that the championship is behind him, Stephenson isn’t slowing down.
“We have a pretty hefty schedule the rest of the year,” he said. “We travel to Quebec in a couple of weeks, so we have a lot of racing to do this year.”